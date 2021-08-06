Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

