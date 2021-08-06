iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,578,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $106.03 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27.

