ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $240,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 83.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,915,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $630,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $595.50 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

