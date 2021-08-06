iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

