Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $1.19 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

NYSE KKR opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

