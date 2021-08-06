Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,348 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.74.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.