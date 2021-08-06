Tiaa Fsb Acquires 263 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

