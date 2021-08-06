Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NVO opened at $103.10 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

