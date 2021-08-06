HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

HelloFresh stock opened at €78.02 ($91.79) on Friday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

