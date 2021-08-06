Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $41.67 on Friday. Core-Mark has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Core-Mark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 45.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

