Barclays Increases Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $26.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBI. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.
HBI stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60.
In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 166,621 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
