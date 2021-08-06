Barclays Increases Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $26.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBI. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

HBI stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 166,621 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

