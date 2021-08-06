Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

GPK opened at $18.72 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $32,548,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,728 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

