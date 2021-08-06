Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $37.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 75,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.