Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.57 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

