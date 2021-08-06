Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 400 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308,728 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

