Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Air Lease by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 124,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 771,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,420 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.