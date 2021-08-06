Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,512,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $124.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

