Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

