IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

