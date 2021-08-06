RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €629.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €611.89 ($719.87).

FRA:RAA opened at €1,029.50 ($1,211.18) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €789.68.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

