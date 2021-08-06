ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €13.85 ($16.29) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.03. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €5.15 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $877.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.87.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

