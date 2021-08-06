Physicians Realty Trust to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

DOC opened at $18.74 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 62,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

