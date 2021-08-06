Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Etsy by 800.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Etsy by 214.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.