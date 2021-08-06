Berkshire Bank Takes $221,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,300. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Shares of PANW opened at $403.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

