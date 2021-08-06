Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

