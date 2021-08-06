Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Raised by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

GBT opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $69.86.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

