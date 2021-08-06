DIGG Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.59 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52,477.24 or 1.28324473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $18.32 million and $1.59 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00113997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00146776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,570.28 or 0.99207965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.44 or 0.00820273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 349 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

