Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

VNT stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

