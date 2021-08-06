Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $260.45 million and $6.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00113997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00146776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,570.28 or 0.99207965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.44 or 0.00820273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 259,989,235 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.