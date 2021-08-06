Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $42,483.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00.

VIAV stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

