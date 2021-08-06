Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21. Qumu Co. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter worth $116,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Qumu during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

