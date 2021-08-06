Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -946.15 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,809 shares of company stock worth $17,771,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Datadog by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Datadog by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Datadog by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

