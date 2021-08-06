Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 102.91 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

Get Centamin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.