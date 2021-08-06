Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Susan Cullen Purchases 500 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Susan Cullen bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FFIC opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $696.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 20.03%. Research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.