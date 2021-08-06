NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Raised to $30.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of NGM opened at $23.04 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

