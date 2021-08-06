ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $380.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $373.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.12. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

