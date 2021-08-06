Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

NBIX opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.