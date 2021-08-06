Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $79.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

CYRX stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Cryoport has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

