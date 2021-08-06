Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $281,592. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 31,903 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.