U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE USPH opened at $118.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

