Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.08. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $85.95 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 118.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.