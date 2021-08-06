IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,508 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.19 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $169.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.