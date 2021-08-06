IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 9,944 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $200,655,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.92, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

