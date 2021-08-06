State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $33,384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $13,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.