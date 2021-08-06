Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,353 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

WH opened at $70.68 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

