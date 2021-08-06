State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,855 shares of company stock worth $6,413,603 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.13 and a one year high of $162.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.