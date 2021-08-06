Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $57.44 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.09.

