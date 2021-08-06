Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 86,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

