Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Plains GP by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 56.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after buying an additional 919,983 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

