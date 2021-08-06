Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Independent Bank Group worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of IBTX opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

